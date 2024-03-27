Sports

All India CCI Billiards Classic Wrap: Nikhil Ootam, Rohan Jambusaria Win In Group Stage

Rohan Jambusaria constructed a century break of 157 and five substantial breaks for a 697-312 win against Rishabh Kumar in their All India CCI Billiards Classic match

Rohan Jambusaria continues to produce consistent performances. Photo: X (Cue Sports India)
CCI’s seasoned cueist Nikhil Ootam outsmarted Akshay Gogri 500-429 in the opening Group-D match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Ootam, despite lack of match practice, put to good use his vast experience as he capitalised on every opportunity to stitch together small breaks and managed to put it across his younger rival.

Ootam had one solitary substantial break of 64, while the upcoming talent Gogri had two decent runs of 59 and 50.

Rohan Jambusaria and Aditya Agrawal won their respective group matches. Producing a consistent performance, Jambusaria constructed a century break of 157 and five substantial breaks for a 697-312 win against Rishabh Kumar in Group-F.

Besides the three-figure effort, Jambusaria rolled in breaks of 99, 71, 65, 64 and 58 to cruise to victory. Kumar had a decent run of 57 in the match.

Agrawal compiled a break of 199 initially, which set the tone for his win against Maharashtra number one Mahesh Jagdale by a 645-391 margin in Group-C.

Agrawal could have constructed more substantial breaks but surprisingly missed some easy shots. In contrast Jagdale’s best was 51 midway through the match.

In Group G, Loukic Pathare played steadily to overcome Raajeev Sharma 569-361. Pathare managed to compile runs of 89, 66 and 63, while Sharma posted breaks of 83, 60 and 53.

