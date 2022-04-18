Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Actor R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Betters Personal Best To Strike 800m Gold At Danish Open 2022 Swimming

Vedaant Madhavan clocked 8:17.28 to bag a gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle event of the Danish Open 2022. He had won a 1500m freestyle silver earlier.

Veedant Madhavan poses with his gold medal at Danish Open 2022 swimming competition. Twitter (@KeerthyOfficial)

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 3:40 pm

Continuing his splendid run, fast-rising Indian swimmer Vedaant Madhavan added a second medal to his kitty, a gold in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open 2022 swimming competition in Copenhagen, Denmark. (More Sports News)

The 16-year-old bettered his personal best time by a whopping 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night.

While Vedaant's performance was good enough to fetch him gold at the meet, it is a long way from international standards.

USA's Robert Finke had won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the event last year with a timing of 7:41.87, while the world record for the event stands at 7:32.12.

However, Vedaant, son of Indian actor R Madhavan, has shown immense improvement. He has bettered his personal best times in all three events he has participated in in the ongoing meet.

He had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event on Friday before bettering his 200m freestyle time to finish 12th overall in the event. 

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash finished fifth in the 'A' final of the men's 100m butterfly with a timing of 54.24, while Tanish George Mathew topped the 'C' final by stopping the clock at 56.44.

The top eight swimmers in the heats qualify for the 'A' final, the next eight for the 'B' followed by the 'C' final. The 28-year-old Prakash, who is preparing for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, had won a gold in the 200m butterfly, his pet event, on opening day.

In the women's event, Shakthi Balakrishnan finished 34 out of 42 swimmers with a time of 2:14.27 in 200m freestyle. India now has a haul of three medals in the ongoing meet including two golds and a silver.

