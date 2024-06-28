National

Zomato Expands 'Restaurant Services Hub', A One-Stop Solution For Restaurants Across India

Zomato is aiming to provide the help needed in dealing with the complexities that comes with running a restaurant.

File Image
Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato. Photo: File Image
info_icon

Food-tech giant Zomato on Thursday said that it is expanding its "restaurant services hub", a one-stop solution to help restaurants increase their scale and reach across the nation.

Currently, through its restaurant services hub, Zomato offers services related to staffing, licensing, taxation and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration and more to restaurants.

The online food ordering and delivery platform, in a statement, said that with this service it has already served over 3,200 restaurants in the last six months, adding that this service will be extended to all restaurants across India, irrespective of their deal with Zomato.

From figuring out an ideal location to ideal suppliers to getting requisite licenses and hiring suitable staff, Zomato is aiming to provide the help needed in dealing with the complexities that comes with running a restaurant.

Rakesh Ranjan, Zomato CEO, Food Delivery, said, "The restaurant services hub platform is only a step towards our vision of creating a full-stack solution for any restaurant owner looking to set up shop or scale their existing business."

"By strengthening partnerships and facilitating collaboration within the industry, we are focused on building a more resilient and inclusive ecosystem in the country," Ranjan added.

The food-tech giant said that soon it will launch multiple services such as POS (point of sale) device integration and hygiene audits to help restaurant partners at every step of their journey from planning to expanding their businesses.

Last week, Zomato's key rival Swiggy also launched a new feature on its partner app to help connect restaurants with staffing experts, lending a hand in helping them hire qualified candidates for various roles that they have.

(With PTI inputs)

