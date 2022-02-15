Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
You Tube Terminates Sansad TV's Account For Violating Community Guidelines

As per reports on social media, the account was hacked and renamed as 'Etherium', a crypto currency. A complaint has been lodged with Google, said an official.

Sansad TV PTI

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 12:55 pm

The You Tube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was terminated  for allegedly violating YouTube's  community guidelines.

This followed reports on social media that the account was hacked and renamed as "Etherium", a crypto currency.

Though there was no official word on the issue, officials said the issue has been raised with Google.

Something like hacking has taken place. A complaint has been lodged with Google and they are looking into it, an official said.

Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed message that "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

