Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Home National

Yogi Adityanath Seeks List Of Officers Accused Of Lackadaisical Attitude

The CM gave the instruction when after a meeting with MLAs and other local leaders at the police lines, some BJP leaders complained that some officials of the district refused to listen to them due to which public work was being impeded.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
Updated: 17 Aug 2022 7:38 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sought a list of officers who allegedly refused to hear the pleas of ruling BJP leaders and workers on public matters, saying no one will be discriminated against.

Adityanath said a list of such officers should be made available to him. He said that the work of any party or person should be done, if justified.

Adityanath said that, "No BJP worker should think that he needs a ladder. They can dial the helpline number, can write on the Chief Minister portal and if his problem is not resolved even then, he can write to me directly."

He also gave instructions to the BJP workers present during this meeting to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

During his visit to Saharanpur, Adityanath in a meeting with the officers of the Circle at the Circuit House said that a plywood factory would be set up here such as that exists in Haryana, to provide employment to the youths of the district and nearby areas.  

He directed the officers to take the benefits of the welfare schemes to the needy people saying any negligence in the matter will not be tolerated. 

(With PTI Inputs)

