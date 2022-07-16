Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Yashwant Sinha Claims Democracy Ruined In The Country

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha has claimed said that the democracy in the country is ruined and that the voters should listen to their conscience while voting.

undefined
Yashwant Sinha in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 5:01 pm

 Democracy stands "ruined" in the country, Yashwant Sinha, the joint nominee of the opposition parties in the upcoming presidential polls said here on Saturday. He said the presidential election should not be made a question of identity, but a fight for ideology.

Sinha, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet and an MP from Hazaribag, met the JMM executive president and state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and sought the party's support and attended a meeting of Congress legislators ahead of the July 18 presidential election.  

 "When I started the campaign (for the presidential poll) last month I had said that democracy is in danger. But now when I am concluding the campaign today, I can say that the democracy stands ruined in the country," Sinha said at a press conference later. "I appeal to the voters (the electoral college) to exercise their franchise after listening to the voice of their conscience," he said. Sinha, who hails from Jharkhand, had arrived in Ranchi on Friday.

Related stories

Presidential Poll: Aam Aadmi Party Will Support Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha Cancels Mumbai Visit Following Shiv Sena's Support To Draupadi Murmu

Country Doesn't Need Silent President: Yashwant Sinha

 JMM, which runs a coalition government with the Congress and RJD in the tribal state, had initially backed Sinha but later pledged its support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, much to the embarrassment of the coalition partners. Murmu, who is a Santhal like Soren, had earlier been a governor of Jharkhand. If elected she will be the country's first tribal woman president. 

Tags

National Yashwant Sinha Presidential Polls Hemant Soren Jharkhand  JMM Draupadi Murmu Santhal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest