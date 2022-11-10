Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Writ Plea In HC To Grant Permission For Jayanthi Celebrations Of Tamil King

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking permission for police to perform Sadaya Vizha Jayanthi before Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore on November 13 in honour of popular Tamil emperor Raja Raja Chola.

Writ Plea In HC To Grant Permission For Jayanthi Celebrations Of Tamil King
Writ Plea In HC To Grant Permission For Jayanthi Celebrations Of Tamil King Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:56 pm

A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court to grant police permission to perform Sadaya Vizha Jayanthi of popular Tamil emperor Raja Raja Chola along the Mada Streets of Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore on November 13.

Justice R N Manjula, before whom the writ petition from G Murali, founder/managing trustee of Raja Raja Senai Trust came up for hearing today, ordered notice to the Mylapore police inspector returnable in two weeks. 

According to the petitioner, he had applied for police permission to celebrate the event and met the police higher-ups on various occasions. However, by order, the police had refused permission.

Hence, the present petition.

When the matter came up today, the government advocate (crime) submitted that permission to hold the event on Mada Streets could not be granted as they were already congested. Moreover, this was the first time such a request to celebrate the Jayanthi of Raja Raja Chola was made.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that permission to hold the event on some other date and venue may be granted. 

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Sadaya Vizha Jayanthi Raja Raja Chola The Madras High Court Tamil Emperor Mylapore Police Inspector Crime Petitioners
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches