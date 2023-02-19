Monday, Feb 20, 2023
World Is Celebrating India's Business Today: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

World Is Celebrating India’s Business Today: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 10:02 pm

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the world is celebrating India’s business today and is acknowledging that this is the golden era of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at ‘Big Impact Awards 2023 Celebrating Businesses of Jammu' here, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office also said the per capita income has doubled under the Modi-led government over the last eight years. 

“The pro-business reforms unleashed by PM Modi-led government in the last nine years is laying a strong foundation of new India, opening up new vistas for the business community, improving India’s rank in ease of doing business from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2022,” the minister said.

He said India has had a huge quantum jump in the global benchmarks with the country being the fastest growing economy in the world having overtaken the United Kingdom, jumping 40 steps up in the global innovation index and ranking third in the startup ecosystem having more than 90,000 startups from 250 in 2014 with 100 unicorns. 

“The per capita income has also doubled in the last eight years. Besides, the country has witnessed manifold increase in exports in almost every sector, be it the mobile chip technology, defence or toy industry, with IMF rating saying that the world is looking at India as the bright spot,” he said.

Singh said khadi has become a designer item with the sector witnessing a turnover of over Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal year. 

“India is now the world's third largest in the aviation sector with 147 airports from just 74 in 2014,” the minister said.

Singh said the business community present here, along with budding entrepreneurs and media, can become the messengers for the Jammu and Kashmir youth enthusing them towards startup culture so that the Union territory is not left behind in the country's startup journey.

-With PTI Input

