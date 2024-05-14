National

Woman Surrenders In Court In Sandeshkhali Case, Sent To Judicial Custody

It is alleged that Das got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders

File Photo
A Women surrenders in court in regards to the sandeshkhali case | File Photo
info_icon

A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday remanded Piyali Das, a woman BJP worker to judicial custody after she surrendered before it over a criminal case lodged against her.

It is alleged that Das got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court rejected a bail prayer of Das and remanded her to eight days' judicial custody.

The woman filed a complaint against Das in Sandeshkhali police station claiming that Das had got her to sign a blank paper and thereafter allegations of sexual atrocities on her were written on it.

