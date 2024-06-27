National

Woman Killed, 8 Injured In Clash Over Land In Odisha's Kendrapara

All the injured were admitted to the district hospital in Kendrapara. Later, two of them were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their conditions deteriorated, police said.

Representational Image
Woman Killed, 8 Injured In Clash Over Land In Odisha's Kendrapara | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A 52-year-old woman was killed and eight others injured after a long-standing land dispute escalated into a violent clash between two groups at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Sangrampur village in Rajkanika police station area on Wednesday afternoon, they said

The deceased has been identified as Sushila Nayak. She died on the spot after being attacked with a wooden plank, they added.

It is suspected that the violence was the result of a property dispute, said Inspector Dilip Dhal of Rajkanika police station.

"The exact cause of the clash is being investigated. We have detained three persons while the other accused have fled from the village. We are raiding their hideouts," he said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), among others.

