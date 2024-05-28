National

Woman Dies From Alleged Food Poisoning After Dining At Restaurant In Kerala

Several people who consumed food at the restaurant in Perinjanam near Moonnupeedika on Saturday sought treatment at various hospitals due to alleged food poisoning, health officials said.

Woman dies after food poisoning in Kerala (Representational image) |
info_icon

A woman who was under treatment for alleged food poisoning after consuming food at a restaurant in this central Kerala district a few days ago died at the Government Medical College Hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

Usaiba, hailing from Perinjanam, was in her 50s. She died early on Tuesday, they said.

The officials suspect that the consumption of mayonnaise served with the dish known as "kuzhimanthi" is the reason for the food poisoning.

Kuzhimanthi is a version of a Yemeni dish featuring flavoured rice and meat, sold in most of the non-vegetarian restaurants in Kerala.

Soon after the incident, the authorities sealed the eatery, an officer of the Kaipamangalam police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said.

