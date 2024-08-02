National

With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8

In a fresh signal to the possibility of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir happening soon, the Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Union Territory administration to transfer out officers posted in their home districts, an exercise it holds ahead of conducting elections.

CEC Rajiv Kumar will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu for the J&K visit from Aug 8 to Aug 10. Photo: PTI/File
Weeks before the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of the Election Commission of India (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, will visit the Union Territory from August 8-10 to review preparedness for assembly polls.

CEC Rajiv Kumar will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu.

Last December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

Whenever assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

After record turnout in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, CEC Rajiv Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory."

ALSO READ | An Eternal 'Soon': When Will Jammu & Kashmir See Assembly Elections?

It is usual for the poll panel to issue instructions related to transfers of officers ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in a poll-bound state or Union Territory are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.

ALSO READ | J&K Timeline: After Abrogation Of Article 370, People Still Await Elections

According to a news agency PTI report, the EC delegation in Srinagar is likely to first meet the political parties. A review will be done with the chief electoral officer and the central forces coordinator, the report said.

The Election Commission team will also review the preparations with election officers and police superintendents of all districts, as well as the chief secretary and director general of police.

ALSO READ | SC Says Article 370 Was A Temporary Provision, Revocation By Presidential Order Valid; Orders Polls In J&K

On August 10, the commission will visit Jammu for a review meeting with enforcement agencies and will also hold a press conference in Jammu to brief the media on the review process.

