With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8

Weeks before the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of the Election Commission of India (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, will visit the Union Territory from August 8-10 to review preparedness for assembly polls.
CEC Rajiv Kumar will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu.
Last December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.
Whenever assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.
After record turnout in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, CEC Rajiv Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory."
In a fresh signal to the possibility of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir happening soon, the Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Union Territory administration to transfer out officers posted in their home districts, an exercise it holds ahead of conducting elections.
It is usual for the poll panel to issue instructions related to transfers of officers ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in a poll-bound state or Union Territory are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.
According to a news agency PTI report, the EC delegation in Srinagar is likely to first meet the political parties. A review will be done with the chief electoral officer and the central forces coordinator, the report said.
The Election Commission team will also review the preparations with election officers and police superintendents of all districts, as well as the chief secretary and director general of police.
On August 10, the commission will visit Jammu for a review meeting with enforcement agencies and will also hold a press conference in Jammu to brief the media on the review process.