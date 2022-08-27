Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Launch New Party Soon, First Unit In Jammu and Kashmir In View Of Impending Polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad

I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon, said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:37 am

Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," Azad, who resigned from the Congress earlier in the day, told PTI.

Related stories

Ghulam Nabi Azad Calls Rahul Gandhi immature, childish; Accuses Him Of Running Congress Through Coterie Of Inexperienced Sycophants

‘From Rebel To Loyalist’: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Long Journey In Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal Resignations From Congress Leave G-23 In Disarray

Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, refused to divulge any further details on the formation of his new party.

Refusing to be dragged into any discussion over his resignation, Azad said, "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back." 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Veteran Politician Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu And Kashmir National Party Congress Rajya Sabha Union Minister Chief Minister
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light