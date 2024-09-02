'Will Enter Mosques And Hit You': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Booked For Hate Speech | Video

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane was booked by the police in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district after he was heard threatening to 'hit' Muslims in one of his recent speeches.
Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was also in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
In response to the controversy, Rane said there would be repercussions if the Maharaj is harmed.
In a viral video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.”
Sharing the video, AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.
“Rane is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech. This is inflammatory speech, hate speech," Pathan said.
He further claimed that this is part of BJP's campaigning as Mamarashtra will be heading for assembly elections later this year, he said, "BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections.”
A police official said Monday that two FIRs have been registered against Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations.
Ramgiri Maharaj has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam.
Cases have also been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been demanding his arrest.