National

'Will Enter Mosques And Hit You': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Booked For Hate Speech | Video

Sharing the video, AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane booked for hate speech Photo: X/@NiteshNRane
info_icon

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane was booked by the police in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district after he was heard threatening to 'hit' Muslims in one of his recent speeches.

Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was also in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

In response to the controversy, Rane said there would be repercussions if the Maharaj is harmed.

In a viral video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.”

Sharing the video, AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.

“Rane is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech. This is inflammatory speech, hate speech," Pathan said.

He further claimed that this is part of BJP's campaigning as Mamarashtra will be heading for assembly elections later this year, he said, "BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections.”

A police official said Monday that two FIRs have been registered against Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations.

Ramgiri Maharaj has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

Cases have also been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been demanding his arrest.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  2. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
  3. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: BAN 143 Runs Away From Historic Series Sweep
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Jean Van Hecke Receives Maiden Netherlands Call-up
  2. Kevin De Bruyne: No Talks To Leave Man City
  3. Pep Guardiola Delivers Phil Foden Blow To England Boss Lee Carsley
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Win Over Lille Helps Navigate Champions League Unknown, Insists Luis Enrique
  5. Serie A: Thiago Motta Left Wanting More From 'Frenetic' Juventus Attack
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  5. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected
  2. Mamata Banerjee's TMC To Boycott These 3 TV Channels Over 'Anti-Bengal Propaganda'
  3. 'Will Enter Mosques And Hit You': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Booked For Hate Speech | Video
  4. Cambridge PhD Holder Jasdeep Singh Gill Named New Head Of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB)
  5. Congress Freshly Accuses SEBI Chairman Buch Of Drawing Salary From ICICI Bank Since 2017
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold; Yogesh Kathunia Retains Silver In Discus Throw
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected