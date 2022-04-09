Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

White House: Biden Expects 2+2 To Continue Driving Forward His Admin’s Work With India

Biden expects that the Indo-US 2+2 ministerial here next week will continue to drive forward the Administration’s work with New Delhi, the White House said Friday ahead of the meeting.

White House: Biden Expects 2+2 To Continue Driving Forward His Admin’s Work With India
US President Joe Biden AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 8:04 am

US President Joe Biden expects that the Indo-US two-plus-two ministerial here next week will continue to drive forward the Administration’s work with New Delhi, the White House said Friday ahead of the meeting.

“We also believe both sides will continue our close consultations on the consequences of President Putin's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating the impact by addressing energy and food prices. Obviously, it could cover a range of topics, but we expect that to be a central one,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

Related stories

Top Republican Senator Wants Biden Administration To Enter Into A Trade Deal With India

Joe Biden Nominates 2 Indian Americans To Key Administrative Positions

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are all set to host their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the 2+2 ministerial on Monday. This is the first such meeting between the two countries under the Biden Administration.

The two Indian leaders are expected to arrive in Washington DC over the weekend.

“President Biden believes our partnership with India is one of the most important relationships we have in the world. As you know, he met with Prime Minister (Narendra)Modi and other Quad leaders in March. He expects that at this 2+2, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin, will continue driving forward our work with India and our shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world,” Psaki said.

Meanwhile, Congressman Mark Green met India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“Met with India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu this week. Our countries’ strong partnership is critical. Grateful for the opportunity to reaffirm the US—India relationship,” he said in a tweet.

Tags

National US President Joe Biden Indo-US Two-plus-two Ministerial Tony Blinken Lloyd Austin External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar Partnership Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Russia-Ukraine War USA India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

First Time After Divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Picture With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

First Time After Divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Picture With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya