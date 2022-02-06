Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

When Doctor Told Lata Mangeshkar That She Was Being Poisoned Slowly

Recalling the incident of poisoning in her 60s to Nasreen Munni Kabir in the book "Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice", the music icon said she was bedridden for three months.

When Doctor Told Lata Mangeshkar That She Was Being Poisoned Slowly
Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 in Mumbai. Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 6:26 pm

With a string of hits under her belt, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had already cemented her position as one of the most popular playback singers in Hindi cinema, but the year 1962 brought with it serious health worries for the singer and the shocking news of her being "slowly poisoned" -- possibly by her servant.


Bharat Ratna Mangeshkar, 92, died on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, her death drawing curtains to a glorious eight decades-long career.


Recalling the incident of poisoning in her 60s to Nasreen Munni Kabir in the book "Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice", the music icon said she was bedridden for three months. 

Related stories

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Awkwafina Quits Twitter After The ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Sintex Industries Insolvency In Final Stages, Company Receives 4 Revised Bids

Draped In Tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar Embarks On Her Final Journey


"In 1962, I fell very ill for about three months. One day, I woke up feeling very uneasy in my stomach. And then I started throwing up — it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour. The doctor came and even brought an x-ray machine home because I could not move. He x-rayed my stomach and said I was being slowly poisoned," Mangeshkar said in the book.


Mangeshkar, in a free-wheeling conversation with the London-based author Nasreen Munni Kabir, had recalled how she felt so weak that she thought she would never be able to sing again.


After hearing the shocking news of her being slowly poisoned, her sister Usha went straight into the kitchen and told everyone that from that moment on, she would do the cooking instead of the servant. Soon, the servant sneaked off without telling anyone and "without collecting any pay", claimed the veteran singer.


"So we thought someone had planted him there. We didn't know who it was. I was bed-ridden for three months and was so weak," she said, adding that they never got to know about the person behind it.


Recalling those difficult times, Mangeshkar in the book published by Niyogi Books, shared how noted lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri kept her company during those three months.


"He (Mahrooh) ate whatever I ate and recited poetry and read me stories. We talked and laughed together. I thoroughly enjoyed his company," she said.


The first song that Mangeshkar sang after her recovery was “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil” from Bees Saal Baad, composed by Hemant Kumar. A smashing hit of the year, it won the singer her second Filmfare Award for playback singing.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Death Lata Mangeshkar Dies Singer Indian Singer Veteran Singer Playback Singer Bollywood Singer Demise
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

PM Modi Endorses Yogi For Next UP CM; Pandemic-Lost Time Will Be Made Up For, He Says

PM Modi Endorses Yogi For Next UP CM; Pandemic-Lost Time Will Be Made Up For, He Says

When Lata Mangeshkar Thought Kishore Kumar Was 'following' Her

Covid-19: 2,690 Fresh Cases And 9 Deaths In Andhra Pradesh

Draped In Tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar Embarks On Her Final Journey

No Relief From Cold In Parts Of Rajasthan, Karauli Records 2.8 Deg C

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia