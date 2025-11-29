What India Risks Losing As Regional Parties Shrink

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma urged Northeastern regional parties to unite, warning that fragmentation has enabled national parties and the Centre to dominate decisions impacting indigenous communities and state autonomy.
Once central to identity politics and decentralised governance, regional parties across India are steadily losing ground, with formerly powerful outfits weakened by recent electoral setbacks.
Financial strain, leadership crises, defections and organisational decay have further eroded regional parties’ strength, deepening the need for collective action to preserve local political influence
TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma on November 27 made a strong pitch for a united political platform of Northeastern regional parties, arguing that only collective action can counter the growing dominance of national parties and ensure that the Centre takes regional concerns seriously. Pradyot warned that the Northeast has paid a heavy price for decades because its political forces have remained fragmented, allowing national parties and the Union Government to dictate terms on issues that directly affect indigenous communities and state autonomy.
Once the backbone of sub-national identity politics and decentralised governance, regional parties are increasingly losing ground and with them, the aspirations of local electorates. Whether it was the Dravidian surge in Tamil Nadu, OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, or regional autonomy demands in states like Assam or Telangana, regional parties became the strong voice. But today, many of those same parties are bleeding support. Recent electoral verdicts have seen once-dominant regional outfits lose their grip.
Shrinking financial resources, organisational disarray, leadership crises and defections to bigger parties have weakened many.
