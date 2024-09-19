Renegotiating India’s Federal Compact

At the same time, in the name of cooperative federalism, fundamental shifts have taken place in the administrative and fiscal landscape. These include the dismantling of the Planning Commission and creation of the NITI Aayog, commitment to enhancing fiscal devolution to states made in the 14th Finance Commission, and the adoption of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with the establishment of the GST Council. In principle, these reforms held the promise of deeper federalism, but in practice, have become instruments of re-centralisation. The Centre has continued to squeeze revenue from states and to centralise finances by imposing cess and surcharges (special purpose taxes that are not shareable with States like the agriculture and infrastructure cess) that in turn reduce the state share of gross tax revenue collected, insisting on giving GST compensation to states as loans (after long delays) and increasing the share of states in central schemes. The pandemic-induced economic crisis has only exaggerated this. Arguably, India’s federal architecture is far more centralised today than it was in 2014, despite the promise of cooperative federalism.