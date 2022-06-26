West Bengal Logs 493 New COVID-19 Cases

West Bengal reported fresh 493 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 20,24,972, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 toll remained at 21,216 as there was no report of any fatality due to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

West Bengal currently has 3,777 active COVID-19 cases, while 19,99,979 people have recovered from the disease, including 212 people on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.77 per cent while the daily positivity count was 5.11 per cent.

The state had reported 235 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Saturday. A total of 2,55,18,831 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

