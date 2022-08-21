Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
West Bengal Logs 296 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

A total of 2,62,00,339 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:14 pm

West Bengal logged 296 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 21,04,755, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.07 per cent as 296 new infections were detected out of  9,634 samples tested, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,441 as four more persons succumbed to the disease in the day, the bulletin said.

At least 482 more people recovered from the virus infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,79,423.

Bengal now has 3,891 active COVID-19 cases.

The state had reported 298 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday.

A total of 2,62,00,339 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

-With PTI Input

