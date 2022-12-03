Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Weddings Trigger Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi

Amid the ongoing marriage season in the national capital, the traffic police said they have deployed adequate number of personnel on the roads especially in specific parts of the city where banquet halls, hotels and community centres are located.

Traffic jam in Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
Traffic jam in Delhi due to wedding processions Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:12 am

Traffic jams were reported from major arterial roads across the national capital on Friday as several marriages were held in the city, officials said.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, places like Dhaula Kuan, Karkardooma, Chattarpur, Sardar Patel Marg, Anand Vihar, and ITO among others were choked with vehicles. Other areas like Punjabi Bagh, Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar in west Delhi also witnessed heavy traffic congestion due to marriages, a senior traffic official said.

The traffic was at its peak between 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm as people took out marriage processions on main roads, he said. Amid the ongoing marriage season in the national capital, the traffic police said they have deployed adequate number of personnel on the roads especially in specific parts of the city where banquet halls, hotels and community centres are located.

Arefa, who had to attend a wedding function in Karkardooma, said she was turned down by several cab and auto drivers due to traffic snarls on roads leading to her destination. "At least five cab drivers refused to take me to the function citing traffic on the way and ultimately, I managed to reach there by paying extra money to an auto driver," she said.

In another instance, a groom arrived late at his wedding after getting stuck in a jam. "I live in Dilshad Garden and the venue of my wedding was near Karkardooma metro station. Due to the jam on the way, I ended up reaching the venue late," said Nikhil. 

(With PTI inputs)

