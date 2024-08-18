National

Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In Odisha, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Lashes Bengal

Monsoon is coming towards the end and yet the wrath of rain is still witnessed in several states, incessant rain lashed West Bengal including Kolkata on Sunday while lightning strikes killed six people in Odisha.

Cloudbursts took place in Himachal which led to closure of several roads across the state.

West Bengal: IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rain Till August 20

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal until August 20 due to a low-pressure area and active monsoon conditions. This weather system is anticipated to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area, moving west-northwestward.

Over the next three to four days, the system is expected to traverse from southern Bangladesh across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. This movement will impact a wide region with significant rainfall.

Gangetic West Bengal will continue to experience very heavy rain through August 20, with heavy rain expected on August 21. Additionally, sub-Himalayan West Bengal will also face heavy rainfall until August 21, influenced by the ongoing weather system.

Odisha: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Warning; 6 Deaths Reported Due to Lightining

Lightning strikes in Odisha resulted in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to four others on Sunday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased person.

The state has seen an increase in lightning fatalities, with about 300 deaths annually, prompting the government to plant 20 lakh palm trees to mitigate damage from lightning strikes.

The India Meteorological Department’s Bhubaneswar regional centre forecasted continued heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next two days and issued a yellow warning for several districts.

From June 1 to August 18, Odisha received 686.5 mm of rainfall, slightly below the normal of 772.8 mm. While some areas experienced excessive rainfall, others faced normal or deficient levels.

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudnurst Closes Roads, Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till aug 23

An overnight cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's apple belt caused significant flash floods, severely impacting the Rohru-Rampur Road and leading to the closure of 132 roads, including National Highway 5.

The cloudburst, which hit late at night in the Rampur area of Shimla district, also triggered a landslide near Negulsari in Kinnaur, isolating the district from Shimla and affecting 1,235 power supply schemes. Roads in Sirmaur and Chamba districts have also been blocked due to landslides and flash floods.

Local apple growers are worried about the difficulties in transporting their produce.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported road closures in various districts and disruptions to power and water supplies. This incident follows a similar cloudburst on July 31 that resulted in 19 deaths and 14 missing.

The Met office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the state until August 23, with warnings of potential flash floods.

Maharashtra And Delhi: Heavy Rainfall Witnessed

Pune in Maharashtra witnesses heavy rainfall on Sunday which led to waterlogging in some parts of the district.

Delhi also witnessed heavy rainfall today and areas including Mandi House and Jama Mashjid even had waterlogging.

