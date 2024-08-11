Weather News: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, 288 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Floods | IMD Forecast

India's rainfall surplus remains at 7 per cent for the sixth consecutive day, with 27 states experiencing normal or excess rainfall. However, a quarter of the country still faces deficient conditions, with Bihar and several northeastern states among the worst affected.
As of August 10, 18 states and union territories reported normal rainfall conditions. Bihar has a 23 per cent rainfall deficit, while five states in northwest India - Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana - face deficient rainfall, ranging from 25 per cent to 53 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall activities across various regions, including cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and North India.
IMD Forecast
The IMD has issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated places across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and North East India. Many parts of the country have already received above-normal rainfall this monsoon season.
Rainfall In Delhi
Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday morning, causing waterlogging in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 2.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
The minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius, with a maximum expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius. The Delhi Traffic Police reported traffic disruptions on Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Firni Road due to potholes and waterlogging.
Floods In Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have left 288 roads closed due to landslides and flash floods. Reports of damage have emerged from Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts, but no casualties have been reported.
The regional Met office has also issued an 'orange' alert, warning for heavy to very rainfall at isolated places in five districts of Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.
IMD Issues Alerts For Kerala
The India Meteorological Department has sounded an 'orange' alert for several districts in Kerala, predicting very heavy rainfall in the coming days.
The alert has been issued for Palakkad and Malappuram on Sunday, and for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram on August 12 and 13. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rain throughout the state till August 16.