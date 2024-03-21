Each prison, and particularly the one I was in, was a kind of prison-house of torture, violation of rights, and use of the caste system, the communal system, and every anti-human act to suppress the people locked up in the prison. This is because most prisoners, 90-95 per cent, come from the most marginalised sections of society. It gave me an idea of how important it is for every educated person, and every person with awareness, to protect the rights of the rest of the population which does not have a voice. It also told me that what I was doing before my arrest was responsible work as well as a very significant job.