Wayanad Landslides: 226 Dead, Search Ops On At Chaliyar River Basin; Schools To Open Soon

Even after a week since the massive landslides hit the north Kerala district of Wayanad killing hundreds, the search and rescue operations are still underway. According to PTI, today the rescue workers are primarily focusing on the Chaliyar river basin with a special team on helicopter scanning the waterbody for bodies or remains. On Monday, the death toll due to the landslides rose to 226.
Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations underway
Earlier, District Collector Meghashree D R told the search operations will be concentrated on the river near the school, village and downstream areas. "Intensive search operations are going on," she said.
Moreover, ADGP M R Ajithkumar said that there were inaccessible areas along the Chaliyar river where some local volunteers were stranded in the last couple of days and had to be rescued.
"So, we decided to avoid local volunteers and create two teams of police SOG and army commandos who will be air dropped into those areas. If they find any bodies, the same will be airlifted from there," Ajithkumar said.
Wayanad landslides: Schools to commence soon
In light of the catastrophic event in Wayanad killing hundreds of people, several schools in the district are so far closed and are being utilised as relief camps. However, Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that classes will soon commence in the schools in landslides-hit Wayanad.
It has been reported that after holding a meeting with teachers, parents and other stakeholders, it was decided to commence classes within 10-20 days. Moreover, prior to commencement of classes, all basic facilities will also be improved in the schools.
Wayanad landslides: Aid for injured labourers
Sivankutty also asserted that the Labour Board would provide financial assistance to the labourers who got injured in the landslides and to the next of kin of workers who died in the disaster. The migrant workers will also be provided financial assistance, including for their treatment.
It has been announced that Rs one lakh as a first installment will be provided to families of labourers who died in the landslides.
Wayanad landslides: Donations pouring in for relief fund
In view of the devastating aftermath of the landslides, donations continued to pour in for the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Wayanad despite a smear online campaign by certain people against donating to it.
Kerala police have registered over 40 cases across Kerala and arrested a few for allegedly spreading fake news against the Fund.
Numerous personalities and organisations and others, have pledged to construct houses for the survivors of the devastating landslides.
Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM hails unity
Praising the unity displayed by Kerala society in carrying out rescue operations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said it "reflected the glorious culture of our state, a rescue mission that transcends all differences is being carried out there."
Furthermore, he also highlighted the crucial role played by the state police force in the rescue mission and said, "the police force is playing a vital role in this mission."