National

Wayanad Landslides: 226 Dead, Search Ops On At Chaliyar River Basin; Schools To Open Soon

On Tuesday, the rescue workers are primarily focusing on the Chaliyar river basin in Wayanad with a special team on helicopter scanning the waterbody for bodies or remains. On Monday, the death toll due to the landslides rose to 226.

Kerala landslide Wayanad search and rescue operations
Search and rescue operations in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Even after a week since the massive landslides hit the north Kerala district of Wayanad killing hundreds, the search and rescue operations are still underway. According to PTI, today the rescue workers are primarily focusing on the Chaliyar river basin with a special team on helicopter scanning the waterbody for bodies or remains. On Monday, the death toll due to the landslides rose to 226.

Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations underway

Earlier, District Collector Meghashree D R told the search operations will be concentrated on the river near the school, village and downstream areas. "Intensive search operations are going on," she said.

Moreover, ADGP M R Ajithkumar said that there were inaccessible areas along the Chaliyar river where some local volunteers were stranded in the last couple of days and had to be rescued.

"So, we decided to avoid local volunteers and create two teams of police SOG and army commandos who will be air dropped into those areas. If they find any bodies, the same will be airlifted from there," Ajithkumar said.

Wayanad Landslides: Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll At 222 - | Photo: PTI
Wayanad Landslides: Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll At 222

BY Outlook Web Desk

Wayanad landslides: Schools to commence soon

In light of the catastrophic event in Wayanad killing hundreds of people, several schools in the district are so far closed and are being utilised as relief camps. However, Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that classes will soon commence in the schools in landslides-hit Wayanad.

It has been reported that after holding a meeting with teachers, parents and other stakeholders, it was decided to commence classes within 10-20 days. Moreover, prior to commencement of classes, all basic facilities will also be improved in the schools.

Wayanad landslides: Aid for injured labourers

Sivankutty also asserted that the Labour Board would provide financial assistance to the labourers who got injured in the landslides and to the next of kin of workers who died in the disaster. The migrant workers will also be provided financial assistance, including for their treatment.

It has been announced that Rs one lakh as a first installment will be provided to families of labourers who died in the landslides.

Representational Image | - PTI
Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Police Issues 'Dark Tourism' Warning | What Does That Mean

BY Outlook Web Desk

Wayanad landslides: Donations pouring in for relief fund

In view of the devastating aftermath of the landslides, donations continued to pour in for the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Wayanad despite a smear online campaign by certain people against donating to it.

Kerala police have registered over 40 cases across Kerala and arrested a few for allegedly spreading fake news against the Fund.

Numerous personalities and organisations and others, have pledged to construct houses for the survivors of the devastating landslides.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM hails unity

Praising the unity displayed by Kerala society in carrying out rescue operations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said it "reflected the glorious culture of our state, a rescue mission that transcends all differences is being carried out there."

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra visited Wayanad after landslides killed hundreds | - T MOHANDAS/PTI
Wayanad Landslides: BJP Cites UPA-Era Rule As Rahul Gandhi Pushes For 'National Disaster' Status

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, he also highlighted the crucial role played by the state police force in the rescue mission and said, "the police force is playing a vital role in this mission."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  2. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani In Hospital Again, Condition Stable
  3. Wayanad Landslides: 226 Dead, Search Ops On At Chaliyar River Basin; Schools To Open Soon
  4. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
  5. Four Vintage Cars Gutted In Fire At Tent Godowns In South Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The News On Social Media
  2. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  3. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  4. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  5. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
US News
  1. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  2. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  3. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  4. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  5. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Ex-PM, Student Leader, Nobel Prize Winner | Key Names For New Govt
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit
  3. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  4. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  5. Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin Dissolves Parliament Day After Hasine Resigned
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat In Quarter-Final Action; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit