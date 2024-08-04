Wayanad Landslides: BJP Cites UPA-Era Rule As Rahul Gandhi Pushes For 'National Disaster' Status

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that 215 bodies have been recovered so far as rescue operations are in the final phase in landslides-hit Wayanad. The Chief Minister said that 206 people are still missing and 83 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. He said that a total of 10,042 people were shifted to shelter camps.