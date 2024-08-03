National

Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Police Issues 'Dark Tourism' Warning | What Does That Mean

In view of the latest catastrophic event in Wayanad, the Kerala Police department recently posted a warning on social media and wrote, 'Please don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing. It will affect rescue operations.'

Representational Image
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In light of the devastating outcomes of the massive landslides in Wayanad, the Kerala police department recently issued warning against 'dark tourism', a term referred to visiting locations connected to death and tragedy.

So far, around 250 people have died while hundreds are still missing after five days of tireless rescue operations by the SDRF teams and police since the massive landslides struck Wayanad in the early hours of July 30.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, till July 29 was a popular tourist hub known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls - PTI
Wayanad: Drone Visuals Show Extent Of Damage As Deadly Landslides Bury Hundreds

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Wayanad tragedy: What is 'Dark Tourism'?

In view of the catastrophic event, the Kerala Police department recently posted a warning on social media and wrote, “Please don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing. It will affect rescue operations.”

Visuals from the relief and rescue operations in Wayanad, Kerala | - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: Ops To Pull Out Survivors End, CM Says 'None Left To Be Saved' | Key Facts

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Historically, the term 'dark tourism' is defined as visiting locations connected to historical suffering or disaster death and tragedy. The term was coined by J. John Lennon and Malcolm Foley of Glasgow Caledonian University in 1996. The destinations considered as sites for dark tourism often include places of atrocities, natural disasters and genocides.

National Remote Sensing Centre (NSRC) showed the impact of the Wayanad landslides in which over 200 people have lost their lives - nrsc.gov.in
Wayanad Tragedy: Satellite Map Shows 'Crown' Of Landslide, Impact

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, besides inflicting negative feelings, the dark tourism sites often serve as an instrumental tool in educating people by means of engaging with history as physical presence at the site plays a crucial role in realising the magnitude of the event in a more tangible form.

A few of the world's more widely known dark tourism sites include Ukraine's Chernobyl ( the site of 1986 nuclear disaster), Auschwitz (the largest Nazi concentration camp during World War II) and Pompeii ( th ancient Italian city buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  3. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
  4. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  5. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Police Issues 'Dark Tourism' Warning | What Does That Mean
  2. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Ops Nearing Completion, Says CM Vijayan
  3. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Lone House Survives After Nature’s Fury Wipes-out Entire Village
  4. India Is Working To Provide Solutions For Global Food Security: PM Modi
  5. Punjab CM Mann Denied Political Clearance To Visit Paris
Entertainment News
  1. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  2. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  4. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
  5. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore
US News
  1. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  2. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  3. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  4. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  5. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
World News
  1. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  2. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  3. China Shaanxi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 38, Two Dozen Missing
  4. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  5. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh