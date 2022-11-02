Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Want All Congress Leaders To Maintain Discipline: Gehlot After Pilot's Remarks

Shortly after Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi "praise" for Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister on Wednesday urged his party leaders to "maintain discipline" and refrain from making political statements.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 6:47 pm

Shortly after Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi "praise" for Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister on Wednesday urged his party leaders to "maintain discipline" and refrain from making political statements.

Earlier in the day, Pilot cautioned that Modi's remarks for Gehlot should not be taken lightly and also nudged his party to end the "state of indecision" over the chief minister's post. He also pushed the party for action against the Rajasthan leaders who led a show of strength for Gehlot in September, boycotting a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal has asked not to give statements. We, too, want all leaders to maintain discipline," Gehlot told reporters during his Alwar visit.

He said the party's focus should be on retaining the government in Rajasthan.

"It is our objective to repeat the government. We have given good governance and brought so many schemes into the state, which has never happened before. We have started working towards retaining the state on good governance,” he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party Meeting AICC General Secretary (organization) KC Venugopal Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot The Chief Minister
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It