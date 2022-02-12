Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Wait For Reopening Of Jamia Likely To End Soon

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association, along with other student outfits and JMI students, has staged protests, demanding reopening of the campus.

Wait For Reopening Of Jamia Likely To End Soon
Jamia Millia Islamia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 9:51 pm

The long wait for resumption of offline classes at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) may end soon with the administration planning to issue a notification on this likely by Sunday. Though a tentative date for reopening of the campus is not known yet, Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Proctor of the university, said it would open in a phased manner.

On courses that would be given priority for physical classes, Khan said PhD scholars whose submission dates are near and students in courses that require practical classes would be called first. After the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued guidelines to reopen all schools and colleges, several universities, including JNU and Delhi University, have announced resumption of offline classes.

The Jamia Millia Islamia, however, is yet to make an announcement in this connection. The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association, along with other student outfits and JMI students, has staged protests, demanding reopening of the campus.

Related stories

Awarded For Taking Varsity To Greater Heights: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar After Getting Padma Shri

Jamia's First Female V-C Conferred With Padma Shri

Jamia Millia Islamia University To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast One Covid-19 Dose

The notification regarding the reopening of the university will be issued soon, probably by Sunday, Khan told PTI. "The notification will have all the information regarding the reopening of the university. It will be clarified what courses we are reopening in the first phase and in the second. Moreover, the date will also be notified," he said.

"In the first phase, as said by the vice-chancellor, we will give priority to PhD scholars who are in their last year, physiotherapy students, dentistry and final-year students. The course that requires practical classes will be given priority," Khan said. On the mode of examination, he said that if classes are held offline, then exams too will take place offline.

Khan said preparations are underway to open the university but it will take time to get things in order as classrooms and hostels have remained closed for two years. "Look, there will be some problems as classes were closed for the last two years. Hostels, canteens are closed for the last two years. It will take time to get things in order. Planning is underway to get things started. We are planning to give a new contract for the canteen. We are also planning to begin repair work for hostels. We need to complete the restoration of the classes," he asserted.

To ensure the safety of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan said all guidelines will be followed, and students will be required to furnish vaccination certificates and RT-PCR reports to return to the campus. The university, however, is yet to begin the application process for the allotment of hostel rooms. The hostels in the Jamia can accommodate 3,500 students. "No allotment has been done so far. We will begin the application process soon. Hostel rooms need to be prepared. Planning has been started in this regard," he said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Jamia Millia Islamia Colleges Central Universities Protests New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Narco-Terrorism Originating From ‘Neighbouring Country’ Big Challenge: J&K LG

Narco-Terrorism Originating From ‘Neighbouring Country’ Big Challenge: J&K LG

TN Defers 23rd Mega Vaccination Camp Due To Urban Civic Polls

Poll Campaigning Ends In Uttarakhand

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Demise: Congress Pays Tributes

Mamata Banerjee Forms Committee To Stem Discord Within Trinamool Congress

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South