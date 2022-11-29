Vice President Dhankhar Offers Puja At 700-Year-Old Temple In Tripura

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday offered puja at the 700-year-old Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, at Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district. Accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, the Vice President went to Udaipur from the state capital Agartala in an IAF chopper and paid obeisance to Goddess Tripureswari at the temple founded by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501.

“It is gratifying to know that all over the country, wherever religious places are there, a new well deserved, well thought out look is being imparted,” the Vice President told reporters. Dhankhar said that this "unique" Tripureswari temple is also getting developed and he looked forward to coming back to it again.

They spent over 30 minutes at the temple of Goddess Tripurasweri, also known as Tripura Sundari, where people of any religion can offer Puja. During the middle of the 18th century, Samser Gazi attacked and captured Udaipur. It was mentioned in Gazi’s biography that the Muslim ruler himself had offered puja to Devi Tripura Sundari, according to the website of the temple run by the state government.

From Udaipur, the Vice President left for Agartala where he will address a seminar at MBB College. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will also be there. Earlier, state Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and Saha welcomed Dhankhar at Maharaja Bir Vikram Airport in Agartala on his arrival.

“I am happy to welcome the Honorable Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar Ji and his wife Smt. Sudesh Dhankar at Maharaja Bir Vikram Airport in Agartala. I think their visit to the state will be a source of great pride for the people of Tripura,” the chief minister said in a social media post. From Agartala, Dhankhar is scheduled to leave for Kolkata later in the day.

(With PTI inputs)