President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday consent to Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the bill of which was passed by the state assembly on February 7.
With this, the Uniform Civil Code has effectively become a law in the state.
Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code, which presents uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion.
According to the UCC in Uttarakhand, live-in partners withhold information or give a false statement in their undertaking, they can face jail of up to three months and a fine not exceeding Rs 25,000 or both.
Advertisement
Even a delay in registration, by as little as a month, will trigger a jail term of up to three months, a fine of Rs10,000, or both.
As per the proposed UCC, statements of live-in partners will be forwarded to the officer in charge of a local police station, which will be informed by the authorities if the details provided in the statement turn out to be incorrect.
As per the Uttarakhand UCC, a woman who has been deserted in a live-in relationship can approach the court and is entitled to claim maintenance.
Advertisement
A child in a live-in relationship will be declared the legitimate child of the couple under the UCC provisions.