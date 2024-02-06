Registration Must For Live-Ins, Deserted Woman Eligible For Maintenance | Uttarakhand's UCC

The proposed UCC of Uttarakhand also allows a woman who has been deserted in a live-in relationship to approach the court and claim maintenance.

The UCC draft of Uttarakhand has a couple of proposals, including a jail of up to three months and fine of Rs 10,000 to individuals staying in a live-in relationship without submitting a statement.

