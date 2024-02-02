UCC In Uttarakhand: As Dhami Govt Readies Bill, What Can Be Expected?

Concerns around Uttarakhand UCC

A majority of rules under the common code are aimed towards the upliftment of Muslim women, the government has claimed. However, several legal and social experts have expressed doubts about actual gender equality through the law beyond mere politics to further their communal agenda. The committee has reportedly also considered the LGBTQ community in drafting the legislation. However, details are yet to emerge as to how it will affect their freedom and rights.

Another concern around the UCC legislation was how it would affect the tribal community. In Hyderabad, ahead of Telangana Assembly elections where the BJP had also pitched UCC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had hit out at the BJP challenging Amit Shah to go to the tribal-dominated areas of Adilabad, Khammam and Warangal and tell the Adivasis there about implementation of the UCC. "What is required in this country is more freedom of speech and expression wherein people will not be targetted for the clothes they wear or for the religion they belong to," he had said.