UCC In Uttarakhand: As Dhami Govt Readies Bill, What Can Be Expected?

A five-member state-appointed committee submitted its draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Monday, paving way for the first such legal framework by a state for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for citizens irrespective of religion. The panel headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has handed over the draft bill to the chief minister, who will take it up in the state cabinet for a discussion.
It is expected to be tabled on February 5, during a four-day session of the Uttarakhand Assembly convened specially to pass the UCC legislation.