Uniform Civil Code Bill Tabled In Uttarakhand Assembly

Congress delegation led by Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya met the governor and handed over a memorandum letter signed by all 19 Congress MLAs, including him, to register their protest and sought his intervention in the matter.

Congress has said waiving the Question Hour and not taking up matters of urgent public interest is a violation of the rules of conducting House business and shows the government's total disregard for constitutional and parliamentary norms.