Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions

Four trekkers succumbed reportedly due to harsh weather conditions in Uttarakhand mountains on Wednesday. All the four slain trekkers are said to be hailed from Karnataka.
Reports said four slain trekkers were part of a 19 member trekking team, when the harsh weather conditions affected them at Sahasratal.
However, the identities of all the four killed trekkers remains to be ascertained.
Reports said the rescue operation has been launched and help of Indian Air Force has also been sought. IAF has pressed its helicopter into the rescue operation.
The trek was reportedly organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.
Krishna Byre Gowda, Karnataka Minister for Revenue, took to micro-blogging site—X, saying, “We received information last night that a group of trekkers from Karnataka to high altitude Shastratal Mayali in Uttarakhand is caught in bad weather. The group has suffered loss of lives. The remaining are now at one of Kokhli Camp. We are working with District Administration, Uttarakhand Govt and Home Dept of Govt of India to rescue the stranded trekkers.”
“An Indian Air Force helicopter will reach Uttarkashi by 9 am today for rescue. In addition, Disaster Response Force has started approaching the camp by land this morning. Karnataka Govt has launched all efforts to do the best to rescue trekkers. Rescue operations have been launched with locally available helicopters. Two stranded trekkers have been rescued so far. Further rescue is in progress,” he further added.