Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Valley Of Flowers Trek Set To Open On June 1

Home to over 300 species of flowers, the valley is a part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand

The Valley of Flowers has a rich biodiversity, with over 300 species of flowers Shutterstock

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 12:00 pm

A short hike from Joshimath to Govindghat reveals a trek that is bound by the beautiful Himalayan hills and amidst a picturesque bounty of flowers that is straight out of a postcard. The famous Valley of Flowers in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is all set to open from June 1, 2022, adding itself to a growing list of destinations that are on our summer radar.

Part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, the Valley of Flowers is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that abounds in a bewildering variety of plants; in a few square kilometres there are a hundred plant species to be seen. Feast on a field of geraniums, primulas, blue poppy and bluebells. Trekkers can also enjoy the sight of beautiful birds, sheep, deer and more on their route across glaciers and waterfalls. 

Tip: The trek from Govindghat to Ghangharia (13km) is moderately tough. High altitude sickness is a possibility. Porters and mules can be hired at Govindghat and are also available en route. The trek remains open till 31st October

