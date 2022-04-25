Valley Of Flowers Trek Set To Open On June 1

A short hike from Joshimath to Govindghat reveals a trek that is bound by the beautiful Himalayan hills and amidst a picturesque bounty of flowers that is straight out of a postcard. The famous Valley of Flowers in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is all set to open from June 1, 2022, adding itself to a growing list of destinations that are on our summer radar.

Part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, the Valley of Flowers is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that abounds in a bewildering variety of plants; in a few square kilometres there are a hundred plant species to be seen. Feast on a field of geraniums, primulas, blue poppy and bluebells. Trekkers can also enjoy the sight of beautiful birds, sheep, deer and more on their route across glaciers and waterfalls.

Tip: The trek from Govindghat to Ghangharia (13km) is moderately tough. High altitude sickness is a possibility. Porters and mules can be hired at Govindghat and are also available en route. The trek remains open till 31st October