Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Woman Raped For Two Months, Accused Held

A 21-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted and raped for two months on the promise of marriage.

Representative image of marital rape.

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 7:07 pm

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped for two months on the promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday.   

Police have arrested the accused. 

Avinash Singh, in charge of the Ubhaon police station, said the woman was abducted two months ago by a man of Kundel village and taken to Lucknow, where she was raped on the pretext of marriage.   

On the complaint of the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested.

Police sent the woman to the district hospital for a medical examination.

