Uttar Pradesh To Transform Cities With New Urban Redevelopment Policy

Speaking at a high-profile event in Lucknow, Chief Minister Adityanath underscored the policy's vision: "Our cities are not just about buildings; they are vibrant social structures."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Upgrading infrastructure and heritage sites with smart technology for cleaner cities.

  • Optimizing land for housing and commercial use to tackle urban sprawl.

  • Promoting smart transport and empowered municipal governance for a $1 trillion economy by 2029.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a groundbreaking Urban Redevelopment Policy on Tuesday, aimed at revitalizing Uttar Pradesh’s urban centers. The policy focuses on city rejuvenation, land reorganization, and sustainable growth to align with the state’s "Viksit UP@2047" vision.

The initiative will upgrade infrastructure, including drainage, green spaces, and heritage sites, while promoting smart transport like Metro and RRTS. Land reorganization will optimize underutilized areas for housing and commercial hubs, addressing urban sprawl. Municipal bodies will leverage e-governance and bonds to boost revenues, building on successes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

“This policy will make our cities vibrant and inclusive,” Adityanath said, highlighting UP’s progress under his leadership, from ₹36 lakh crore investments to cultural hubs like Ayodhya. Pilot projects in key cities are set to begin soon.

Focused on revitalizing heritage sites, green spaces, and public infrastructure, the plan emphasizes drainage upgrades, river rejuvenation (as in Gorakhpur), solid waste management, and large-scale tree plantations (35 crore this year). Command-and-control centers will enable real-time governance.

Land Reorganization: Underutilized and encroached lands will be redeveloped for mixed use—housing, commerce, and recreation—addressing slum rehabilitation and boosting growth in 17 districts. Streamlined land acquisition and vertical development aim to manage UP’s rapidly growing urban population.

Sustainable Infrastructure: The state will expand metros, RRTS, and ropeways under 17 smart city projects. Major road upgrades and Bundelkhand’s ₹1,824 crore push highlight this effort, alongside renewable energy expansion through solar and power capacity projects.

Inclusive Governance: Municipal bodies will adopt e-governance, issue bonds, and enhance revenue. With 127 new local bodies and a 3x rise in revenues, the government aims for citizen-driven, financially sustainable urban growth.

Inputs from PTI

Published At:
