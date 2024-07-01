Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed, 11 Injured After Overhead Water Tank Collapses In Mathura

An overhead water tank collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura killing two women and injuring 11 people on Sunday.
Reportedly, the incident took place at around 6 pm in Krishna Vihar Colony developed by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad.
District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the other injured people, including five women, were taken to the district hospital for treatment.
One of the injured, identified as Nawab (35), has been sent to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra as his condition was serious.
The District Magistrate mentioned that besides the fire service and police, teams from the revenue, municipal corporation, and health departments are helping with the rescue.
He also said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been called in.
Dr. Bhudev Prasad from the Health Department's Rapid Response Team reported that two women, Sundari (65) and Sarita (27), passed away on their way to the hospital.
The injured include Saraswati (45), Baby (52), Kamlesh (65), Nikunja (22), Mili (18), Prince (6), Gaurishankar (84), Mahavir (50), Vipindra (34), and Ramesh Chand (66).
All of them are in stable condition, Prasad said.
Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Yogendra Pandey earlier confirmed that two persons died after the 2.5 lakh litre tank collapsed.
He said that the work of removing the debris is still going on and several people are still likely to be trapped under it.
The DM said the construction of the water tank was completed in 2021 and its collapse in just three years will be investigated.
He also said the tank was built by the Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project.
