Turkey: 5 Killed, 63 Injured After Propane Tank Explosion Rocks Izmir City

At least five people were killed while 63 others injured after an explosion rocked Turkey’s Izmir city. The incident which occurred on Sunday is said to be a propane propelled tank explosion.
The blast took place at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir, reported AP.
It stated that the security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.
The above report quoting Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban also visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released, the report mentioned.
It said the authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible.
It is said the man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.