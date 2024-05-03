The ministry described the step as the “second phase” of measures against Israel, adding that the steps would remain in force until Israel “allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Last month, Turkiye — a staunch critic of Israel's military actions — announced that it was restricting exports of 54 types of products to Israel, including aluminum, steel, construction products and chemical fertilizers. Israel responded by also announcing trade barriers.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkiye of blocking Israeli imports and exports from Turkish ports.

