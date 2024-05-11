National

Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Catches Wife With 2 Men In Hotel Room, Thrashes Them

Viral video footage shows a man using his footwear to attack others, including a woman, in a bathroom. He is also heard using abusive language. The clip further captures the police taking away the woman from the scene.

X/Screengrab
Doctor Catches Wife With 2 Men In Hotel Room, Thrashes Them | Photo: X/Screengrab
info_icon

A doctor from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly caught his estranged wife in a compromising position with two men at a hotel, leading to a violent argument between the two sides. The incident, which was captured on camera, is widely shared on social media.

According to the India Today report, the doctor, who had been suspicious of his wife's activities, barged into the hotel room and found her with the two men. A physical altercation ensued, involving the husband, his family members, and the two men. 

Both parties were reportedly subjected to physical assault during the confrontation.

Police have confirmed that the doctor and his wife had been living separately for the past year due to a domestic dispute. 

The woman, who also works as a doctor at a government hospital, and the two men involved were arrested and charged with misconduct. The two men hail from Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr.

The doctor husband has filed a complaint against his wife and the two men, alleging misconduct. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Inputs from media reports)

