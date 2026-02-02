Georgia Police Officer Killed, Colleague Seriously Wounded In Hotel Room Shooting

An image taken from WSB video shows Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure speaks at a news conference Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Gwinnett County, Ga., following the shootings of two officers at a hotel. Photo: (WSB via AP)

An image taken from WSB video shows Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure speaks at a news conference Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Gwinnett County, Ga., following the shootings of two officers at a hotel. Photo: (WSB via AP)