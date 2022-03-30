Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Uttar Pradesh Board's Class 12 English Exam Cancelled In 24 Districts After Question Paper Leak

Cancellation of the exam was announced hours before the test was scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Board's Class 12 English Exam Cancelled In 24 Districts After Question Paper Leak
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 5:47 pm

The class 12 English exam of the Uttar Pradesh secondary school board was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the question paper was leaked.

Cancellation of the exam was announced hours before the test was scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be slapped against those involved in the leak and ordered the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the matter, an official said.

Related stories

Class 10 & 12 Term-II Board Exams To Start From Apr 26, CBSE Announces Date Sheet

UP: Boy Kills Himself Over Poor Marks In Class 10 Board Exams

What Will The Cancellation Of Board Exams Mean For College And Beyond?

He also suspended Ballia's District Inspector of Schools (DIoS), Brajesh Mishra, following the incident, he said. 

Uttar Pradesh minister in charge of secondary education Gulab Devi said, "It appears the English question paper of class 12 was leaked in Ballia. The matter is being looked into and strict action will be taken against the guilty."

Asked why the exam was cancelled in only 24 districts, Gulab Devi said it was done in only those districts where the leaked paper was distributed. "In the remaining 51 districts, the English exam is underway." The exam was to be held from 2 pm on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education) Aradhana Shukla said, "The question paper was leaked before the start of the exam. The matter is being looked into."

Confirming that Adityanath has directed slapping of NSA against the accused, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI, "The chief minister has directed the STF to probe the matter and he suspended DIoS of Ballia Brajesh Mishra." 

The order is in line with the state government's warning before the start of the Uttar Pradesh Board exam to slap the stringent NSA if anyone is found involved in a question paper leak.

The class 12 English exam has been cancelled in Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli districts, Shukla said.

The exam will be scheduled later in these districts, education department officials said.

Seizing the opportunity to hit out at the BJP dispensation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Adityanath government of not wanting the exam to be completed as it "failed in providing employment". 

"The business of paper leak continues even in the second term of the BJP government. The youth are saying the government doesn't want any exam to complete because it has failed in providing employment. The BJP government should run paper bulldozers on paper mafias, at least for a show," tweeted Yadav who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Board Examinations Class 12 Board Exam State Board Examinations Question Paper Leak Yogi Adityanath Government Board Of Secondary Education National Security Act (NSA) Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 