Uttar Pradesh: Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire On BKU Leader Dilbag Singh

The attack took place on Tuesday night when the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) district president Dilbag Singh was returning home from Aliganj- Muda road in Gola kotwali area in his SUV.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 10:58 am

BKU leader Dilbag Singh, a witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was allegedly attacked by two unidentified men here, police said on Wednesday. 

According to police, the attack took place on Tuesday night when the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) district president was on his way home from Aliganj- Muda road in Gola kotwali area in his SUV when the bike-borne miscreants opened fire on him.

Singh, however, sustained no injuries in the attack.

Dilbag Singh is among the witnesses in Tikunia violence of October 3, 2021 in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, died. Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the incident. 

Talking to the reporters over phone, the BKU leader said the miscreants punctured a tyre of his SUV owing to which he had to stop the vehicle.

"The assailants attempted to open the gates and windows of the SUV. When failed, they fired two shots at the window pane of the driver side," he said.

Singh said he was driving the SUV and was alone. 

He said sensing the intentions of the attackers, he folded the driver seat and bent down towards the floor. 

As the vehicle windows were covered with dark film, the attackers could not decide the BKU leader's status in the SUV and fled away on their bikes. 

Singh said he had sent his official gunman (provided to him by the district administration) on leave owing to his son's sudden sickness on the day.

He lodged a complaint with Gola kotwali police soon after the attack.

He added that he had also informed BKU-Tikait spokesperson Rakesh Tikait about the incident.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that on the complaint of Dilbag Singh, an FIR under appropriate sections of IPC had been lodged.

He said forensic teams had been sent to the spot to examine the vehicle and the crime scene and collect evidences.

He further said police were investigating the case and efforts were on to identify the attackers.

The ASP added that the BKU-Tikait district president sent his gunman on leave on his own without intimating the senior police authorities.

"If the matter of leave to his gunman had been intimated to us, we would have provided him another gunman as an alternative arrangement," he said. 


 

