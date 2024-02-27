Uttar Pradesh: 3-day Flower Exhibition To Commence From March 8 In Prayagraj

The grand flower show will be held in Uttar Pradesh’ Prayagraj on March 8, the officials said on Tuesday.
The flower exhibition will be organised at the Chandrashekhar Azad park in which the farmers and nature lovers from Prayagraj city are expected to participate, they said.
They added the people and nature enthusiasts are also expected to take part in the event.
The officials said this year, the exhibition will be held from March 8 to March 10.
Besides, the officials said the exhibition will also include competition for gardens, lawns, roses, kitchen gardens and decorative verandas established in the premises of individual government and semi-government buildings of the city.