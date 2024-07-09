National

Uttar Pradesh: 11 Married Women Misuse PMAY Scheme To Elope With Their Lovers

Uttar Pradesh: The women allegedly took the first installment amount of Rs 40,000 from the government under the PMAY scheme, following which they left their husbands, and ran away with their lovers.

PTI
11 married women leave their husbands in Uttar Pradesh.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

At least 11 married women in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district have reportedly misused the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and run away with their lovers.

The scheme provides poor and middle-class families with assistance in building a permanent home.

UP man survives snake attack.(Representational image) | - PTI
Uttar Pradesh Man Survives 5 Snake Bites Within 2 Months, Doctors Left Perplexed

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reports said the women allegedly took the first installment amount of Rs 40,000 from the government under the PMAY scheme, following which they left their husbands, and ran away with their lovers.

The incident came to light after the husbands whose wives ran away with their lovers launched complaints with the police.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, two and six days earlier than usual. - Outlook India
Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

BY PTI

It is said the beneficiaries under the scheme reportedly belong to the Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur and Medhauli villages.

It is also reported that following the incident the authorities have decided to halt the second instalment payment for the beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, the government a provides a subsidy of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, depending as per the family's income. In case of any discrepancies, authorities can ask for the money back from the beneficiaries.

Reportedly, similar incidents took place last year in Uttar Pradesh when four married women ran away from their homes with their lovers after receiving money under the PMAY scheme. Several reports said the four women had run away as soon as a grant of Rs 50,000 landed in their bank accounts.

This incident came to light when the authorities noticed that the construction work on their houses had not begun. The authorities later sent a notice and ordered the construction work of their house to begin immediately, but received no response and development. Following this, their husbands received a warning from the authorities.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  5. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  2. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  3. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  4. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  5. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 11 Married Women Misuse PMAY Scheme To Elope With Their Lovers
  3. Bengaluru: FIR Against Virat Kohli's One8 Commune Eatery For Keeping Bar Open Beyond Deadline
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Climate Injustice
  5. Kathua Terror Attack: JeM Offshoot Claims Responsibility For Army Convoy Ambush; Massive Search Op On
Entertainment News
  1. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  3. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  4. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
  5. Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away In Kolkata At 78 Due To Cardiac Arrest
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
World News
  1. Hamas Warns Israeli Forces Of 'Disastrous Repercussions', Accuses Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  3. Iran President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian Vows Continued Support For Hezbollah, Reiterates Anti-Israel Stance
  4. Houthi Rebels May Free Detained Yemeni Leader Mohamed Qahtan, Says UN
  5. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Dials Ex-MPs After Historic Defeat For Tories
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda