Uttar Pradesh Man Survives 5 Snake Bites Within 2 Months, Doctors Left Perplexed

The doctors have been left perplexed in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur after a man survived despite being bitten five times by a snake within two months. Each time the man identified as Vikas Dubey was able to recover after treatment.
Dubey tried to avoid the snake bites by leaving his home and moving with his aunt. However, the attack continued even at her house.
On June 2, Dubey’s ordeal began. It was when he was first bitten by a snake at night when he was getting out of bed. His family took him to a private nursing home, where he was admitted for two days. After receiving treatment, he returned home. Dubey’s family deemed it to be a normal incident.
However, again on June 10, Dubey was bitten by a snake. His family again admitted him to the same private nursing home, and after treatment, he returned home. This time, the fear of snakes settled in his mind, and he started being cautious.
Days later, on June 17, Dubey was again bitten by a snake at his home. This time he became unconscious. This incident unsettled his family, who once again took Dubey to the same nursing home. He was treated and he eventually recovered.
Dubey was bitten again for the fourth time, and his family preferred the same nursing home for his treatment. This time, the doctors were also surprised. However, the man received treatment and survived the fourth attack as well.
Then, Vikas Dubey's relatives and doctors advised him to stay away from his home for a few days. Following their advice, he went to live at his aunt's house in Fatehpur's Radha Nagar. However, he was bitten by a snake at his aunt's house too for the fifth time.
Doctors who treated Dubey has been left perplexed by the case, who are finding it “strange”.
Dubey continues to be hale and hearty as his condition remains stable.