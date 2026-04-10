Uttam Nagar Violence: JJB Denies Bail to Accused Minors, Says ‘Release Could Disturb Public Peace’

The incident took place on March 4, 2026 — Holi day — in JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar. It began when an 11-year-old girl from the victim’s family accidentally threw a water balloon from the terrace, splashing coloured water on a woman from a neighbouring family. The altercation quickly escalated into a violent clash between the two families, leaving at least eight people injured. Tarun Kumar succumbed to his injuries a few days later.