US NSA's Visit To India Postponed

The senior Biden administration official was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the progress in implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) besides other issues.

Jake Sullivan postpones visit to India
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has postponed his visit to India this week in view of the evolving situation in West Asia following escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

It was the second time this year that Sullivan has postponed his trip to India.

"Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week," a US embassy spokesperson said.

"NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India," he said.

The spokesperson said US President Joe Biden too looks forward to the next meeting of Quad leaders.

"Similarly, the President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

The Quad leaders' summit was planned in India in January.

However, it could not take place as Washington conveyed to India that Biden would not be able to travel.

